Northwest Library moves forward with renovation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After years of waiting, the Northwest Library in Dougherty County is moving forward with it’s renovation.
Back in 2016, the library applied for a 2-million dollar grant from the state to renovate.
That grant has been awarded and the Board of directors have selected a contractor.
The renovation will include a new main event center, catering kitchen, storage for tables and chairs, and a wedding prep center.
The library will also get updates to the children’s area, additions to the computer area, and a teen tech center.
“There are a lot of things that we still need in the library and this is going to be the answer to a lot of those issues,” said Pauline Adidde, Library Director.
They hope to have the renovation complete by this time next year.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.