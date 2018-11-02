Northwest Library moves forward with renovation

DOCO Library Progress
By Whitney Shelton | November 1, 2018 at 10:49 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 10:49 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After years of waiting, the Northwest Library in Dougherty County is moving forward with it’s renovation.

Back in 2016, the library applied for a 2-million dollar grant from the state to renovate.

That grant has been awarded and the Board of directors have selected a contractor.

The renovation will include a new main event center, catering kitchen, storage for tables and chairs, and a wedding prep center.

The library will also get updates to the children’s area, additions to the computer area, and a teen tech center.

“There are a lot of things that we still need in the library and this is going to be the answer to a lot of those issues,” said Pauline Adidde, Library Director.

They hope to have the renovation complete by this time next year.

