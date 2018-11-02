Mitchell Co. holds press conference about debris removal

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mitchell County EMA Director Clark Harrell hosted a press conference Thursday and addressed the delay in debris pickup across all of South Georgia.
The press conference comes after Ceres Environmental started cleaning up debris Wednesday and stopped because a protest was filed with the US Governmental Accounting Office.
Harrell announced that Gov. Deal has requested the Georgia Department of Transportation step in for debris cleanup following Hurricane Michael.
“Governor Nathan Deal has requested and directed the Georgia Department of Transportation to step in for immediate response and give counties in Southwest Georgia that were devastated by this storm assistance in clearing debris county wide,” says Harrell.
Harrell says he simply wants the debris to get cleaned up in a fast manner and it is very frustrating to residents.
