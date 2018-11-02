Lowndes High asks to #GiveYour1

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Students, faculty, and staff at one school in South Georgia are hoping to raise over 10,000 dollars for the victims of Hurricane Michael.
The Lowndes County High School (LHS) family has decided to “adopt” the Seminole County School System and to start the Hashtag “Give Your One” initiative.
“Our idea is that if every student, faculty member--if each of us just gave one dollar then collectively as a school, we could raise 3,300 dollars," said LeAnne McCall, Principal of LHS.
And the school has raised thousands of dollars, collected clothes, school supplies, and more.
The Viking family felt it only right to help one of their own.
“We also knew that maybe some of the smaller counties in Georgia may not have been getting as much national coverage and they were still affected nonetheless. We knew that we wanted to reach out to help some of our sister counties in Georgia," said McCall.
So the #GiveYour1 campaign was born and will continue for one more week.
“Our #GiveYour1 was a way that we kind of felt like that everyone could do their small part. We really want to emphasize to our students that when everybody chooses to do one small thing, it can have a great impact," said McCall.
And the LHS students think it was only right to give back.
“We went through it with Hurricane Irma, so we got hit pretty bad. Just seeing how they got affected by it, it was kind of like heartfelt to us," said Macie Hall, Sophomore at LHS.
“That could have happened to us easily because we were so close as well. It kinda like skipped over us and went another way, so I am very happy that we did this," said Amariya Jones, Senior at LHS.
McCall say that it really became a community initiative that just started with their school.
“Our community here is tremendously supportive. Not only of the school system and of Lowndes High School but really of helping others in need. I’ve seen that time and time again across our community. I would say it say is probably one of the greatest thing about living in the Lowndes County area,” said McCall.
McCall really wants to emphasize that they have not done it alone. She says many people and groups chipped in, including two Lowndes County Elementary Schools and a local business.
