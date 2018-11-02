Lowndes County School uses innovative technology

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A school in Valdosta got some new and innovative technology to make learning fun. The technology is said to have been the result of research supported by Bill and Melinda Gates.
The Lowndes County School system just got their new Student Multimedia Accelerated Learning Lab (SMALLab) and it’s housed at Moulton Branch Elementary School.
Nicknamed the SMALLab, this center is giving the students a new and innovative way to learn.
A SMALLab is a transformational, 3D environment that is used for creative learning in the classroom.
In the lab, students can participate in hands on, creative, game-like activities. Moulton Branch has one of only three SMALLabs in the state.
Principal Debbie Brantley says that she is thrilled to have such a great opportunity for the kids to learn.
“If you can engage children in their learning, they’re going to learn a whole lot more. They’re going to retain a whole lot more and if they’re having fun, they’re going to be learning without even realizing that they are," said Brantley.
Brantley says the lab was installed last week and that the students have already been very enthused when using the facility.
The SMALLab was purchased for the school system by ABM, the school district’s energy saving contractor.
