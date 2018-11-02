Liberty house ready for Gala on Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Seventh Annual Liberty House Gala is Saturday to help support Domestic Violence.
Liberty House works to stop domestic violence in the community by providing emergency shelter and community resources for victims.
This years theme for the gala is moonlight masquerade.
There will be a live and silent auction.
The public is invited and tickets are $50 dollars at the door.
Executive Director of Liberty House Diane Rogers says the gala is their biggest fundraising event every year.
“Once a year we have a large fundraiser and that is our gala. It is an opportunity to fundraiser to programs we provide. A portion of our funding comes from grants both federal and state, but we are required to come up with a match fund. So this is our annual fundraiser so we can continue to provide services to victims of domestic violence," says Rogers.
The Gala will be at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Front Street in Albany. Doors open at 6 p.m.
