Last round of storms Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - SWGA escaped severe weather Thursday with a weakening squall line. We had moderate to heavy rain with only a few thunderstorms. Light rain overnight gives way to another round of rain and thunderstorms Friday as a cold front slides east. An isolated strong storm or two is possible mainly east of I-75. Rain ends from the west Friday afternoon while clouds slowly erode through the evening.
For the weekend sunny and much cooler. With lows in the 40s, highs top upper 60s around 70 Saturday and low-mid 70s Sunday. A southerly flow returns Sunday with increasing clouds and chances of rain late evening. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms extend into midweek while highs warm into the upper 70s low 80s.
