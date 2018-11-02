Judge: Hundreds of absentee ballots cannot be rejected

By Jill Nolin, CNHI State Reporter
ATLANTA – Local election officials throughout Georgia cannot reject absentee ballots just because the voter’s signature does not exactly match what is on file with the local registrar, a judge has ruled.
U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May denied Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s request to pause her recent order while his legal team appeals the decision. Kemp – who is the Republican candidate for governor – argued that the judge’s recent decision creates a last-minute burden for local election officials and disrupts their ability to administer the election.
May disagreed. She ruled this week that halting her decision to stop local officials from rejecting absentee ballots because of a signature mismatch would cause confusion, since Kemp’s office has already issued guidance to local officials as part of her court order.
“The court finds that the public interest is best served by allowing qualified absentee voters to vote and have their votes counted,” May wrote in her ruling.
Significantly more people have opted to vote by mail this year than did four years ago, when about 107,000 absentee ballots were counted in the gubernatorial race. Already, more than 165,000 absentee ballots have been returned – and more than 100,000 are still out there.
Traditionally, only a fraction of overall voters – a mere 0.01 percent of them – see their absentee ballots tossed out because of a signature mismatch, according to Sean Young, legal director with the ACLU of Georgia.
About 160 absentee ballots and more than 500 absentee ballot applications had been denied this year because of signature issues as of more than a week ago, Young said.
The nonpartisan group and other advocacy organizations have taken Kemp’s office and Gwinnett County – which had a high number of ballots rejected – to court in order to challenge the law. There’s also been a smattering of reports across the state of other absentee ballots rejected because of signature mismatches.
“I want to make very clear that we are not picking on one county,” Young said this week. “All counties are charged with enforcing an unconstitutional law, and we’re asking the court to frankly free those counties from the shackles of this illegal statute.”
But it’s not so much the signature requirement that is being challenged. It’s the lack of a process for voters to correct the problem. As it is, these voters must either request a new absentee ballot or go vote in person – something that is not practical for some.
Young’s organization has been urging voters to follow their local election officials’ instructions. The judge’s order says these voters must be notified and their ballots must be treated as provisional ballots so they can vote in the nationally watched race to name Georgia’s next governor.
Kemp faces Stacey Abrams, who is vying to become the first Democrat to be elected governor in Georgia since 1998. If elected, she would also become the first black female governor in the nation. The two candidates are locked in a tight race.
Voting-by-mail is a key part of Abrams’ strategy to mobilize those Georgians who do not usually cast a ballot.
“Luckily, we’ve had strong judges who have stopped the rejection of those ballots,” Abrams said when asked by a reporter Wednesday. “Unfortunately, my opponent has twice sued to allow him to reject ballots, and I think it’s very sad. I think that if you’re the guardian of the public trust, you should be fighting to defend voters and not fighting in court to be allowed to reject voters.
“For example, he wants absentee ballots to be treated as a privilege,” she added, referring to Kemp’s arguments in court. “You have a lot of homebound seniors for whom this is the only way they can participate in the body politic and why he would want to say that their votes don’t count is befuddling to me.”
Abrams frequently talks about voter suppression when on the campaign trail as she tries to rally supporters.
Kemp, who has argued the state’s election laws help root out fraud, has dismissed the criticism.
“This whole idea that people can’t go in and vote and people are being suppressed is outrageous,” Kemp said to reporters last week. “All this is a distraction from her record. We’ve never had it easier to vote in the state of Georgia.”
Kemp noted the increase in voter activity in the state, including the growing voter rolls and a spike in early voter turnout this year as proof. Nearly seven million people are registered to vote, and as of Wednesday, nearly 1.7 million people had already voted – about two and a half times the number of people who had voted at this point in 2014.
The secretary of state also stressed that the 53,000 potential new voters whose voter registration status has been marked as pending can still vote – another source of contention in the race. There have been at least five lawsuits challenging the state’s election laws.
These voters – who are mostly African-American, according to the Associated Press – were flagged because election officials say information on the voter registration applications could not be verified under Georgia’s controversial “exact match” law.
“All they have to do is like any other Georgian: Go to the polls, show their ID and they can vote,” Kemp said.
Jill Nolin covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jnolin@cnhi.com.
