3 is the magic number for the Crisp County Cougars

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Monroe and Crisp County will play for the region title Friday night.
The Cougars are rising a 5-game win streak, but 3 is the magic number.
Camion Snead isn't shy about the Cougars goal.
A win over Monroe Friday night would clinch a third straight region title.
But this is a young group, so Snead isn't just leading with his words.
Y’all want to do this and do that, try to come block me, see what you can do," said senior linebacker Snead. “I hop in try to push them try to motivate them all.”
The journey to 6-3 has been rocky.
Four key players including their quarterback and running back transferred out just before the season.
After starting 1-3, the Cougars felt the outside world left them for dead.
“No doubt, said junior linebacker Jayren Fox. "Because I knew we could push through anything.”
They did. The Cougars then took down 6A South Gwinnett in Cordele.
The Next week they shutout 5A Bainbridge on the road.
Then closed the non-region slate with a home win over Thomasville.
2 region wins later over worth county and Cook, and they're back where they expected to be, in prime position for the 3-peat.
“When we had that 3-game skid, I’m not going to lie to you. I went home and started re-evaluating and looking at things," said head coach Brad Harber.
His resolution was to stay the course. And it didn’t hurt that Freshman phenom running back Marquise Palmer returned after missing games with a broken hand.
“Varsity, I thought it was going to be harder," said Palmer. “But its easier to me.”
Palmer has 10 touchdowns and is averaging 100 yards per game.
“Sometimes I’ll watch film on Friday night and its surprising the things he can make happen," admitted Harber.
It's full circle, because he doesn't get as many touches if players didn't leave.
“With us losing those players, even though it’s a big loss we actually get a big gain out of it as well," said Snead.
A big gain, that has spawned a big game. Monroe vs. Crisp in the Cougar Den Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30.
