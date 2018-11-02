GDOT starts debris clean up

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation mobilized crews Friday morning to start picking up debris in South Georgia Counties.
Over 200 employees mobilized to help pick up debris in 12 counties affected by Hurricane Michael.
GDOT strike teams were in Early County Friday and expand to Lee County Saturday.
Department representatives tell us they will collaborate with local officials to help the community get back on track.
“As far as the city streets and the county roads go, our people will work with the local governments and we’re going to help them where they say they need the help,” said Nita Birmingham, the communication specialist with GDOT.
These are some of the counties GDOT crews are working in.
They will be out there until E-M-A said they’re no longer needed or if the Army Corps of Engineers steps in.
