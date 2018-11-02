GDOT approves $8.5 million contract

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Bridges and roads in Southwest Georgia will start getting some maintenance soon thanks to an $8.5 million dollar contract from the Department of Transportation.
Twenty-seven miles of roads will be resurfaced from the Tift County line to south of state road 32 in Irwin county.
There are roads in Quitman, Stewart, and Thomas that will also be resurfaced.
We spoke with the chair of the Irwin County commission who says the county is excited to see these changes coming to the area.
The roads are not that bad but they are doing it before they get there. There is a lot of traffic from Irwin into Tift county, there is an awful amount of traffic on it everyday so it will give them a safer travel on Georgia 35," said Joey Whitley, the Irwin County Chairman of Commissioners.
The bridge work also includes projects in Dougherty County.
There is no start date scheduled for these projects.
