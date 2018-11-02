Game of the Week(11/02/18): Pelham host Mitchell County in the battle for the region

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The last two years it been between the Mitchell County Eagles and the Pelham Hornets on who will be crowded region 1 single A champs.
Now, this year is an even bigger deal, as both teams are heading into this game 8-0 in the region and that’s why we had to make this our WALB Game of the Week.
As the teams get ready to gear up and take the field, the Hornets will be searching to close out a perfect 10-0 regular season tonight.
But the Hornets know this story all too well.
They’ve entered this match-up as the favorites in the past and have been upset by the Eagles before.
The Hornets have been on a record setting season and aren’t looking to change tonight.
As the Hornets defense has held their opponents to just 6 points per game, their offense has matched that with averaging 56 points per game.
Either way this game ends up going, the community is ready.
“I think everybody in the county is looking forward to it,” said Pelham head football coach Dondrial Pinkins. “They get bragging rights for the entire year. As soon as this game is over, they’ll be talking about the next time we line up and play. It’s something you hear year-round and it’s always good to get the W and have those bragging rights.”
“We have our whole playbook available and we aren’t limited,” said Mitchell County head football coach Deshon Brock. “That’s not a knock against hunter, he played as a true freshman. He did great. McIntyre came in and excelled and played that position for us as well. Having him back at that position, our whole playbook is available to us.”
The Hornets host Mitchell County at Pelham at 7:30 P.M.
