Early Co. working to remove debris before the next storm

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - Leaders said much of the county still has broken trees and tons of debris and they’re working right now to get it cleaned up before potential severe weather moves in.
Early County EMA Director Anthony Gentry said City of Blakely crews started clean-up efforts a week ago. He said Hurricane Michael left a number of large trees collapsed on several properties.
Leaders said they’re having to bring in large equipment, with the help of the US Army Corps of Engineers to haul the debris to six sites around the county.
Officials said before the next storm hits, it’s important for residents to do their part to help with the removal process.
“The ones who have debris left at their house, they need to take it to the curb. It needs to be separated out by vegetation and construction stuff. Everything needs to be separated out,” said Gentry.
Officials said the US Army Corps of Engineers should be moving in the county as early as Thursday afternoon or Friday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.