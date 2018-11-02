Early Co. officials working to provide resources for storm victims

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - Early County officials said they’ve been in recovery mode since Hurricane Michael hit South Georgia and they’re still trying to provide as many resources as possible for residents.
Leaders said the storm left massive destruction, widespread power outages and downed trees in their area.
For three weeks, volunteers, county leaders, and public agencies have been cleaning and providing food for residents.
Leaders said churches are still assisting families right now during the aftermath.
“You have other churches that are working. You have the Thorps and their business. They’ve been cooking and preparing food. You have the Red Cross here helping out. You had the chainsaw crew from Kentucky who have came in cutting up and removing debris. You have First Baptist giving away food,” said District 2 Commissioner Jeffrey Haynes.
Officials said members of New Bethel Church are hoping to hand out free supplies to residents at the old Washington High School where FEMA is set up.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.