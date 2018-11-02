Dougherty Co. residents petition for speed tables in neighborhood

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - Residents on Redbud Lane in Dougherty County are petitioning for speed calming devices, especially in school zones.
The homeowners said they’re worried about drivers speeding through the neighborhoods.
Public Works is recommending two different speed bump options to county commissioners.
One would be five rubber speed humps that would cost a little more than $7,000 each.
The other option would be five speed tables, costing more than $21,000 each.
But, Public Works officials said the more expensive option could actually be more beneficial in the end.
“We’re both recommending going with the long-term solution. It’s a lot more expensive, but we could go either way. It just needs to be done if the policy has been met,” said Jeremy Brown, the Executive Engineer with Dougherty County Public Works.
The funding comes from SPLOST.
There will be a public hearing where residents can voice their concerns on the speed bumps on November 5.
