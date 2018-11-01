Deputies: SC woman accused of burning 8-year-old sister’s hands as punishment

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Richland County woman was arrested in September for allegedly causing second- and third-degree burns to her sister as a form of punishment for bad behavior.
Richland County deputies say Talisha Fason, 23, has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after allegedly forcing her 8-year-old sister’s hands under hot water, which caused burns on the top of her hands.
Fason, who was acting as the child’s primary caregiver at the time of the alleged abuse, did not seek medical attention for her sister and intentionally kept her out of school for 10 days to hide the injuries, deputies said.
Personnel at the child’s school notified the school resource officer and DSS when they discovered the injuries upon the 8-year-old’s return to school.
Fason was arrested on Oct. 25 and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. She is no longer in custody, according to online jail logs.
