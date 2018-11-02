DCSS wants to ensure all kids are safe while heading to school

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System wants to make sure no student gets hit by a car while boarding a bus.
Director of transportation for Dougherty County Schools, Kenneth Williams, wants to make sure that parents are constantly telling their kids to always be aware when getting on a school bus.
“We ask that the kids stand 12 feet away from the road while they’re waiting at the bus stop. Not horse playing while they’re at the bus stop. Wait for the driver’s signal before you decide to board the bus," said Williams.
Williams said that the hardest part is a bus driver can’t control drivers on the road, so making sure students always look both ways before getting on a bus is so important.
“Watching for traffic and oncoming traffic, ultimately they should be watching the driver, the driver will give them a signal when it is safe to cross or to board the bus," Williams explained.
Williams said his message to all drivers is there are bus stops all over, so to please always pay attention while driving.
“It is the driver’s responsibility to pay attention to the big yellow school bus, it is yellow for a reason and if you’re paying attention to the school zones, also bus stops, we ask that you pay attention. Follow all laws that relate to stopping for a school bus and traveling through a school zone," said Williams.
