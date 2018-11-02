DCSS middle school baseball field update

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is in the first inning of getting new middle school baseball fields.
A couple of months ago, the DCSS school board accepted a bid for one million dollars to go toward the new baseball fields.
The new fields will be located at Radium Middle School and Albany Middle School.
Merry Acres Middle School will also be getting a field but due to lack of space their field will be, located at Albany High School.
Bob Fowler, DCSS Facilities Services director, says the fields are needed to continue to be a competitive school district.
“We did a survey and found out there were enough kids interested at each school and so the decisions was made that we need to provide middle school baseball. Most of the counties around here have a middle school baseball team and they compete, and we wanted to be in the same bracket with them," says Fowler.
Fowler says the baseball fields will be complete in mid February.
