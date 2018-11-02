Complaints made against Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office employee for inappropriate touching

SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office sent a statement regarding complaints of an employee inappropriately touching two employees with the District Attorney’s Office.
WALB spoke with Sumter County District Attorney Lewis Lamb who said two of his employees were inappropriately touched by an employee with the sheriff’s office.
Lamb said the incident happened following a trial when people were standing around talking.
He said he then reported this to Sheriff Pete Smith, saying he wanted his office to handle it.
Lamb also spoke with the GBI about the situation.
He said this isn’t a matter they expect to do a criminal investigation on, but if they do, the Attorney General’s office would handle it from that point on.
WALB also received a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
The statement said Sheriff Smith received the complaints on October 22.
The first complaint was when the employee touched a female employee with the DA's office on her neck while pointing out and questioning a tattoo.
The second complaint came after the employee touched the male employee with the DA's office on his upper backside.
The statement said there were no criminal charges brought against the employee at this time, but it says he is being dealt with as per Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Policy and Procedures.
WALB will continue to update you on this story as we learn more.
