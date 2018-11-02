The city of Bainbridge preventing further damage to the city

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael took a heavy toll on the City of Bainbridge.
Now the city, and its residents are beginning to find their way back to their normal routines.
Hurricane Michael stormed through Bainbridge with severe winds and left behind damage in its wake.
Many family owned businesses wondered how much damage they may come back to.
“We didn’t really know this one was coming," said The American part owner Heather Thomas. "We knew a couple days before the storm was coming so we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare but we did as much as we could.”
The Thomas family has been a part of the downtown district for almost a year and a half. Now with a new member to their family.
With their restaurant, The American being a new business and family owned... the Thomas' knew that a bad storm could prove detrimental to their business.
“It definitely affected us just in that," said Tyler Thomas. "I mean we had some water intrusion and we had some other things. We had to fight the fact that we had no power.”
They were relieved to see that their store was still standing when they returned... but wanted to help those who lost so much.
“It was encouraging I think," said Tyler Thomas. "It was pretty cool because the next day, no one has power and we were able to serve people.”
For Denise Webb, who owns L.T.L. Flowers and Gifts, which has stood here for the past two decades, she was worried it could have all been swept away.
“If you go up and down the street,” said Webb, “there’s just big old oak trees just out and payed over and there’s piles of debris just everywhere.”
But she’s just happy to open her doors and that everyone stayed safe.
“I’m just really thankful nobody got hurt in Decatur County and these linemen and all that come from Texas that come from Kentucky that come from Alabama," said Webb, "thank God for linemen.”
The city of Bainbridge also took a big hit from hurricane Michael, and now the city is doing everything they can to prevent any further damage.
WALB News 10′s John Barron went to Bainbridge to see the precautions they are taking to make sure this doesn’t happened again.
Trees have been posing a threat to the city of Bainbridge ever since hurricane Michael hit just a few weeks ago.
Now Bainbridge Public Safety is going around the city to help prevent any further damage from debris.
Many of the Bainbridge Public Safety staff was out today chopping down some of the trees that posed a threat to their power lines.
With this new storm serge making its way to Bainbridge, Deputy director Frank Green said they aren’t taking any chances.
“We have another storm coming in with high winds and of course we are trying to look ahead," said Green. "We had a lot of large trees here at our department, threaten the power in this area. So basically we wanted to get them down and some of the trees had damage to them so we wanted to get them down.”
As the city continues its efforts to ensure the safety of Bainbridge, its law enforcement and members of the community, are doing all they can to protect their home.
Hurricane Michael took its toll on the city of Bainbridge.
Now the city is making preparations to ensure the safety of the city... and its residents.
Bainbridge Public Safety is making sure the city is clear of any debris around their sewage drains.
With potentially severe weather making its way to Bainbridge with high winds, city officials want to decrease the possibility of floods around the city.
“Right now our biggest concern is this debris," said Green. "Not only creating an issue with traffic flow, but also now with a new storm coming in, it could create flooding issues.”
Green also says if they can prevent the damage they faced with Hurricane Michael, for the future, then they will do whatever it takes.
