City of Arlington reports major mid-October sewage spill

ARLINGTON, GA (WALB) - The City of Arlington experienced a major sewage spill event in mid-October, according to city officials.
The spill started on Oct. 11 and lasted until Oct. 15, officials said.
Approximately 100,000 gallons flowed into state waters, Arlington officials said in a release.
A major spill is defined as an “unpermitted discharge from the sanitary sewer system of the city on excess of 10,000 gallons per day,” officials said in a media release.
The spill was caused by power outages following Hurricane Michael.
The spill of raw sewage discharged from a manhole inside and outside of a fence in the 16000 block of Woodvalley Road.
Corrective measures have been taken and the City of Arlington is seeking to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant to prevent future overflows, officials said.
An upstream and downstream monitoring test will also be conducted.
