Cease and desist letter issued to City of Albany over cemeteries

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Oakview and Riverside Cemeteries, owned by the City of Albany, sustained a considerable amount of devastation by Hurricane Michael.
Albany city leaders said they got a cease and desist letter form GEMA, FEMA and the State Historic Preservation Office so those entities can ensure the restoration of those graves is done properly.
Cemetery services are still be being offered on a case by case basis.
The cemetery still remains closed for the general public.
