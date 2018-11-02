Bobby Bowden relates to Willie Taggart’s rough start

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Bobbdy Bowden paid South Georgia a visit Thursday evening.
Hundreds came out to “A Denim and Diamond Affair” in Cairo.
It’s the 6th annual event put on by the Jackie Robinson boys and Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County.
Bobby Bowden was the keynote speaker.
The Florida State coaching legend has been speaking all across the nation since retiring in 2009.
He gets plenty questions about the state of his struggling former program.
But Bowden admits he can relate to Willie Taggart’s humble beginnings with the Noles sitting at (4-4).
“The only losing year I had at Florida state was my first year. It’s hard to get that thing turned around. But he’ll get it, his resume is too good," said Bowden in the midst of signing autographs for fans.
Bowden went on to officially win 304 games and 3 National Championships.
Bowden shared stories of his coaching days to the crowd.
The Boys and Girls Club had a goal to raise $40,000 on the evening.
