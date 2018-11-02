Another round of rain and storms as front pushes across SWGA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rather windy before a squall line of potentially severe thunderstorms move into SWGA this afternoon. Due to the cloud cover and little upper level support the squall line weakened therefore ending the severe threat across SWGA. Otherwise mostly a rain event with only isolated thunderstorms. Briefly dry overnight as yet another round of rain moves in Friday as a cold front slides east. An isolated strong storm or two is possible mainly east of I-75. Rain ends from the west Friday afternoon while clouds slowly erode through the evening.