‘Adopt don’t shop’ this holiday season

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With the recent puppy mill shutting down in Webster County, Terrell County Animal Director Martha Ann Coe wants to warn residents about puppy mills.
Officials said there will be many people giving pets as gifts this holiday season.
To avoid getting a sick puppy who may have been kept in poor conditions at a puppy mill, they want you to use this simple phrase.
“'Adopt don’t shop' because by encouraging that, by buying the cute little dogs you are encouraging breeding," said Coe.
Coe wants to clarify there are good breeders out there but there are also thousands of animals in shelters that need homes too.
