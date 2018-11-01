VSU taking last two games head on

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers are inching closer to a possible perfect regular season but the Blazers are celebrating just yet.
They still have their work cut out for them as they possibly face two of the toughest teams so far this season.
Coming off the bye week head coach Kerwin Bell saID many of his players look and feel fresh.
A big boost for the Blazers offense, which is number 1 in division 2 for points per game is they get starting quarterback Rogan Wells back.
Wells left the game against North Greenville after a shoulder injury.
The Blazers are currently tied with West Georgia for the number one spot in the GSC and these next two weeks are crucial.
“It’s gunna be fun," said Bell. "This is a big game. They’re playing for their playoff life and they’re gunna give us their best and it’s gunna be a fun challenge to see if we can come out with a win.”
Valdosta State will be taking the field against West Florida on Saturday at 5 P.M.
