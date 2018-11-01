VSU students volunteer at food bank

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Second Harvest in Valdosta asked for help packing box for people in need and students at Valdosta State University answered their call.
Members of the African American Male Initiative stopped by Second Harvest to help pack boxes for those less fortunate.
The group was created to increase the number of African American males completing post-high school education programs.
“I was always taught that if you can’t really give money or anything, just giving your time is important. We all have a part to play in making our environment better and this is the part that we play today," said Wynton Burnette, a member of the African American Male Initiative.
The mission of the group is to provide students with academic and social tools to support a positive mindset and guide them through college.
The students helped pack dozens of boxes for Thanksgiving, senior citizens and disaster relief.
