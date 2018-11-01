Thousands turn out to vote early in Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - We’re less than one week from finding out the outcome in the closely watched race for Georgia’s next governor.
And the Dougherty County Voter Registration Office has already seen an overwhelming amount of voters hit the polls early.
Georgia residents have two days left to vote early in a race for governor everyone in the country is watching.
“Just going and reading the ballot makes you think about it more, it makes you research it more,” said Cora Baucom, a voter.
That’s just what voters in Dougherty County are doing to prepare for the upcoming election.
“As of today, I think this morning, we have a little over 7,800 voters to come out,” said Ginger Nickerson, the Dougherty County Elections Supervisor.
Numbers larger than the county normally sees during early voting, with about as many people coming in one day as they normally see in two.
“So you think about two days, that’s 900, and we almost did that in one day on a Friday,” said Nickerson.
But county leaders said these large numbers shouldn’t discourage anyone from going out to vote early. They should actually do the opposite.
“On Monday, I will say, we stopped at five, but we did not have our last voter come through the office until 6:15,” said Nickerson.
And the Voter Registration Office has opened another location at 125 Pine Avenue in Albany, where you can early vote until Friday.
“We encourage voters to go to the Candy Room, but of course we do not want to discourage them, just come out and vote,” Nickerson said.
A voter since she was eligible to do so, Cora Baucom, said your vote is more than just a few buttons you click on a computer screen.
“We’re all in this together. And if we don’t understand each other and talk to each other and practice good government, that kind of falls apart,” said Baucom.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.