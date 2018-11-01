Suspect, victim identified in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomasville police have identified a suspect and the victim in a shooting that happened Tuesday night.
Major Wade Glover identified Micharious Johnson as a suspect in connection to the shooting of 32-year-old Akeilous Hardy.
Hardy remains in critical condition at Archbold Medical Center.
Police arrived at the 700 block of Wright Street after receiving calls about neighbors hearing several gunshots.
Thomasville Police Captain Maurice Holmes said when they started their investigation, many residents became frantic, especially Clifton Filmore who said he’s Hardy’s cousin and lives just a few houses down.
“I heard some gunshots and I thought nothing of it. I thought it was some firecrackers. But, when I first heard that sirens hit, I knew something happened," said Filmore.
Investigators are still following up on other strong leads.
Officers ask that if you know anything that may help them in this investigation to please call the Thomasville Police Department.
