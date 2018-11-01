Storm supply giveaway helps Lee Co. Housing Authority residents

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Red Cross and other community partners donated 100 emergency pack buckets for the Lee County Housing Authority’s 99 residents.
These buckets included cleaning supplies like bleach, sponges and trash bags.
Danita Wiggins with the Lee County Housing Authority said she wants the residents to know they are thought about during this time of recovery.
“This is very important because as we know Hurricane Michael came through and devastated residents in Dougherty and Lee County as well as other surrounding counties. And so we wanted to give some items out to our residents to let them know that we are thinking about them during this awful time and these will just help them get back on task with some cleaning products and some water for their family," said Wiggins.
Wiggins said they welcome any donations from community partners during this difficult time of recovery.
