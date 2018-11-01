Stay alert severe storms are possible Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Our long stretch of fine fall weather is ending. Clouds return Thursday as a cold front slowly moves east bringing showers and thunderstorms into SWGA through the afternoon and evening. Some storms may become strong to severe with threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes with periods of heavy rain. As the front slides across SWGA Friday expect another round of rain and thunderstorms. It’ll be late afternoon into early evening before the front and rain pushes away. Rainfall amounts of 1″-2″+ expected from the two days of active weather.