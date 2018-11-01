Stay alert for potential severe weather Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - High pressure dominates allowing a southerly flow allowing an unseasonably warm Thursday. Highs topped upper 70s low 80s with abundant sunshine. No tricks through the evening with clear skies and pleasant 70s.
After midnight still dry as clouds increase. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms move in through the afternoon across SWGA. Some storms may become strong-severe with threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Expect heavy rain with amounts of 1″-2″+ before ending late Friday. As the slow moving front heads east a second round of rain and thunderstorms arrives early Friday holding into early evening before pushing out.
Behind the front drier and much cooler conditions for the weekend. Lows drop into the mid 40s while highs reach upper 60s low 70s.
Early week brings warmer temperatures and rain chances back into Election Day.
