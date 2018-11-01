Stay alert for potential severe weather Thursday

After midnight still dry as clouds increase. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms move in through the afternoon across SWGA. Some storms may become strong-severe with threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Expect heavy rain with amounts of 1″-2″+ before ending late Friday. As the slow moving front heads east a second round of rain and thunderstorms arrives early Friday holding into early evening before pushing out.