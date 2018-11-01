Senior citizens receive disaster food boxes

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Senior citizens affected by Hurricane Michael in Albany have full bellies thanks to two organizations.
The non-profit New Visions Community Development and the United Way gave away several hundred boxes of food.
The boxes were for seniors, ages 60 and above with a valid ID.
The organization wanted to mainly focus on perishable food items like fruits, meats, eggs, milk, juices, and some can goods were thrown in as well.
Organizers explained this helps because the seniors are unable to stand in long lines at the grocery stores following the storm.
“We have to respect and love our elders. We know that, all of us, our city was devastated,” said Andrea Revills, Organizer.
Thursday, they’ll deliver more boxes to seniors who are home bound and couldn’t make it out.
