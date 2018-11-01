Schools close, alter operations ahead of potential Thursday severe weather

By WALB News Team | November 1, 2018 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 12:35 PM

(WALB) - Some southwest Georgia schools have announced closings or altered operations ahead of Thursday’s potentially severe weather.

The Dougherty County School System will be delaying dismissal times ahead of the potential severe weather, the school district posted to its Facebook page.

According to the National Weather Service and the Dougherty Emergency Management Agency, the storm system headed our way...

Elementary dismissal will be delayed until 3:30 p.m., and 4:15 p.m. for middle and high school students, the post stated. Students not picked up before 2 p.m. will stay on school premises until 3:30 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

Below are the school districts and other schools who have announced closures:

  • Albany Technical College: Suspending operations at 2 p.m. Thursday, including all night classes. Normal operations resume Friday. 
  • Early County Schools: Closed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.  

WALB will update if more closures or altered schedules are announced.

