Salvation Army donates to SWGA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hundreds lined up to receive free disaster supplies from the Salvation Army Wednesday.
The supplies came from the distribution center in Atlanta.
They gave out truck loads of water, Gatorade, cleaning supplies, 480 food boxes and 560 boxes of chicken.
Officials with the red cross explained, it was necessary because their are still people in the community struggling.
“The community still has a lot of need and they have a lot of need with food that was lost,” said Rebecca Sullivan, Luitenitant with the Salvation Army.
FEMA representatives were also on site to help residents register for assistance.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.