Prepare your home ahead of Thursday’s storms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With Thursday being a First Alert Weather Day, we’re expecting stronger than normal winds.
These winds can potentially impact your home after many South Georgians have made so much progress following Hurricane Michael.
First, homeowners want to survey your home and see where you have damage that still needs to be addressed.
If you have a leaning tree on your home or in your yard you want to make sure you either get it sawed or tied down.
This can be a threat during strong winds because an unsecured downed tree can possibly blow into homes, cars or mailboxes.
In your yard you also want to move in potted plants, flags, grills, patio furniture, kids toys, etc. Anything that can be launched into the air needs to be stored away.
As for tarps on roofs, you need to check to see how secure they are.
Winds can affect this and any shingles that became loose during hurricane Michael.
Windows on homes need to be closed and locked.
Check the weather stripping on your doors and windows. It is designed to keep the outside elements from coming indoors, so make sure it’s in good condition on your home’s doors and windows.
Lastly, if you have a garage, park your car or cars inside to avoid damage to them.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.