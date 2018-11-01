PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/31/18): Richardson’s four sack day

Julian Richardson had 4 sacks in Westover’s 28-12 win over Americus-Sumter

By Theo Dorsey | October 31, 2018 at 9:08 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 9:08 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Four sacks in a game is a good milestone for a team.

Friday night, it was the stat line for a single Westover defensive end. That earned Julian Richardson the Albany-Area player of the week.

Richardson left his Halloween costume at home when he received his award, but he was a monster this past Friday night.

The Patriots senior defensive end wreaked havoc in Westover’s 28-12 region win.

He had a season-high 4 sacks, and 6 total tackles helping stifle the Panthers offense.

Richardson feels his quickness off the edge allowed him to be a different animal, and the same beast.

“I would say my speed, my speed, the power move and I was doing it the whole game. I’m very honored, but it’s not just about me, its about the team. Its a team thing," said Richardson

Westover will need to come together as a team to take down Hardaway on the road Friday night.

A win and they’re in the playoffs as a 4-seed.

