Linemen receive thank you cards from Lee Co. students

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After weeks of restoring power, linemen from Georgia Power and Sumter EMC took time to stop by Lee County Primary School Wednesday so the kids could say thank you in a special way.
“These are the men that helped you get your power back when we had that Hurricane Michael, OK? You made those cards that show our attitude of gratitude," explained Lee Co. Primary School Principal Debbie Devane.
And gratitude is exactly what Lee County Primary School students showed by making thank you cards for linemen like this one.
Karen Branch is a kindergarten teacher. She's got this idea up and running, after Hurricane Michael.
“Tuesday the kids came back to school and we wrote about what happened at our homes, what we experienced. And then Wednesday we decided to make a poster and thank the linemen for what they have done," said Branch.
Branch adds this was a great teaching moment for the kids — to thank community helpers after times of disaster.
“It’s just human nature. It’s nice to be able to say thank you to people and I want the children to realize they wouldn’t have had their lights after this horrible storm, they wouldn’t have been able to have it if weren’t for people sacrificing their time and away from their families to work late hours in the night working on the power and stuff...getting everything turned back on," said Branch.
The linemen also stopped by Kinchafoonee Primary School, where they received even more thank you cards.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.