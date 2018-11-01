Legislators hold luncheon in Baconton

BACONTON, GA (WALB) - Legislators held a luncheon in Baconton on Wednesday to talk about a few important things.
First, they discussed the importance of getting out and voting in the mid-term elections.
Another topic was the importance of passing a farm bill.
Congressman Sanford Bishop said the bill should be passed after farmers were heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Bishop also said that it was important for him to be there Wednesday so he could hear the concerns of Mitchell County and the surrounding areas.
“It’s important that elected officials are close to and responsive to people we represent. The only way we can know what their needs and concerns are is to be close and listen to them," explained Bishop.
Bishop wants to remind everyone that he is working hard to get Southwest Georgia back to normal after Hurricane Michael.
