Lee Co. begins debris cleanup on Halloween

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Crews were busy in Lee County Wednesday as they began storm debris cleanup from Hurricane Michael.
They wanted to go ahead and move forward because they wanted to make sure it didn’t interfere with children trick-or-treating.
Hurricane Michael left Lee County devastated, and residents with debris to clean up.
But Wednesday, Lee County Commissioners moved forward with debris cleanup.
“Commissioner Muggridge asked if they could come on out here first. They know they do a lot here on Glendale Subdivision,” said Mike Sistrunk, Co. County Manager.
Crews worked for hours Wednesday afternoon to clear the area of debris, and make it safer for the trick-or-treaters.
“We just want to make it safe for the kids," said Sistrunk.
And some eager kids were thankful for this.
“It’s nice for them to go and pick up all the debris,” said a trick-or treater.
So they can focus on their costumes and their candy.
“I’m being a cat and I’m excited to spend some time with my friends,” said another trick-or treater.
But they were still trying to be smart and look out for their safety.
“Be careful around the road, because of all the debris and snakes. It’s getting cold so snakes will be out and no one wants to trip over the debris and have a bad Halloween,” said another trick-or treater.
Sistrunk said after Wednesday night, crews will be working from dawn until dusk seven days a week until all the debris is cleaned up.
