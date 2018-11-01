Kemp visits Southwest Georgia

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Republican nominee for Governor Brian Kemp continued his ‘Putting Georgian’s First’ bus tour through Southwest Georgia Wednesday.
He also made a visit to Moultrie.
Addressing hundreds of his supporters, he stressed the importance of not only voting early but encouraging others to vote, too.
A second televised debate between Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams was supposed to be held this Sunday.
Confusion, such as, if Kemp is withdrawing from that debate, has happened.
“Oh, no. Absolutely not. Obviously, the President is coming Sunday, we’re very excited about that. We’ve been negotiating with WSB about a different time for the debate," said Kemp.
Kemp’s statement, contradicts Abrams’s claims from earlier on Wednesday that he had dropped out.
We reached out to Abrams’s team for further clarification, they have yet to respond for comment.
