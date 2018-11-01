Hurricane Michael impacts fall farm activities

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael hit south Georgia right in the middle of the season for local farmers who host fall events.
Mark Daniel with Mark’s Melon Patch said the last three weekends of October are the farm’s biggest of the year.
He added the hurricane’s timing wasn’t great for the season, but it could have been much worse.
“It didn’t come at a great time, but it would’ve been a lot worse if it would’ve been a week later for sure. If it had come in a week later, it would’ve been devastating for that next to last weekend in October which is usually our busiest one,” said Daniel.
Daniel said he still expects a large crowd this weekend.
He also believes more people will come out to the patch from now until Thanksgiving compared to years past because of the hurricane.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.