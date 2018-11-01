Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has died at age 80

Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has died at age 80
FILE - In this April 1964 file photo, San Francisco Giants' Willie McCovey poses for a photo, date and location not known. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo, File)
By JANIE McCAULEY | October 31, 2018 at 7:23 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 7:49 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willie McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, died Wednesday. He was 80.

The San Francisco Giants announced McCovey's death, saying the fearsome hitter passed "peacefully" in the afternoon "after losing his battle with ongoing health issues."

A former first baseman and left fielder, McCovey was a career .270 hitter with 521 home runs and 1,555 RBIs in 22 major league seasons, 19 of them with the Giants. He also played for the Athletics and Padres.

McCovey made his major league debut at age 21 on July 30, 1959, after dominating the Pacific Coast League that year. He played alongside the other Willie — Hall of Famer Willie Mays — into the 1972 season before Mays was traded to the New York Mets that May.

In his debut, McCovey went 4 for 4 with two triples, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 7-2 win against Philadelphia — and that began a stretch of the Giants winning 10 out of 12 games.

FILE - In this July 23, 1969, file photo, National League's Willie McCovey of San Francisco is congratulated on crossing home in the third inning of the baseball All-Star Game in Washington after hitting in Hank Aaron (44) in Washington. McCovey hit another home in the next inning. Also shaking his hand is Ron Santo, on deck. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this July 23, 1969, file photo, National League's Willie McCovey of San Francisco is congratulated on crossing home in the third inning of the baseball All-Star Game in Washington after hitting in Hank Aaron (44) in Washington. McCovey hit another home in the next inning. Also shaking his hand is Ron Santo, on deck. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo, File) (AP)

McCovey batted .354 with 13 homers, 38 RBIs, five triples and nine doubles on the way to winning NL Rookie of the Year.

"You knew right away he wasn't an ordinary ballplayer," Hall of Famer Hank Aaron said, courtesy of the Hall of Fame. "He was so strong, and he had the gift of knowing the strike zone. There's no telling how many home runs he would have hit if those knees weren't bothering him all the time and if he played in a park other than Candlestick."

He had attended games at AT&T Park as recently as the final game of the season.

"For more than six decades, he gave his heart and soul to the Giants," Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said. "As one of the greatest players of all time, as a quiet leader in the clubhouse, as a mentor to the Giants who followed in his footsteps, as an inspiration to our Junior Giants, and as a fan cheering on the team from his booth."

McCovey had been getting around in a wheelchair in recent years because he could no longer rely on his once-dependable legs, yet was still regularly seen at the ballpark in his private suite.

FILE - In this July 3, 1980, file photo, San Francisco Giants' Willie McCovey raises his hands in salute to the cheering crowd after he was replaced in the lineup in the team's baseball game with the Cincinnati Reds in San Francisco. It was the last home appearance before retirement for the popular veteran. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File)
FILE - In this July 3, 1980, file photo, San Francisco Giants' Willie McCovey raises his hands in salute to the cheering crowd after he was replaced in the lineup in the team's baseball game with the Cincinnati Reds in San Francisco. It was the last home appearance before retirement for the popular veteran. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File) (AP)

While the Giants captured their third World Series of the decade in 2014, McCovey returned to watch them play while still recovering from an infection that hospitalized him in September '14 for about a month.

"It was touch and go for a while," McCovey said at the time. "They pulled me through, and I've come a long way."

Even four-plus decades later, it still stung for the left-handed slugging McCovey that he never won a World Series after coming so close. He lined out to end the Giants' 1962 World Series loss to the Yankees.

"I still think about it all the time, I still think, 'If I could have hit it a little more,'" he said Oct. 31, 2014.

In 2012, he said: "I think about the line drive, yes. Can't get away from it."

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2010, file photo, former San Francisco Giant Willie McCovey smiles before the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2010, file photo, former San Francisco Giant Willie McCovey smiles before the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (AP)

McCovey was born on Jan. 10, 1938, in Mobile, Ala. He had spent the last 18 years in a senior advisory role for the Giants.

"Every moment he will be terribly missed," said McCovey's wife, Estella. "He was my best friend and husband. Living life without him will never be the same."

McCovey had a daughter, Allison, and three grandchildren, Raven, Philip, and Marissa. McCovey also is survived by sister Frances and brothers Clauzell and Cleon.

The Giants said a public celebration of McCovey's life would be held at a later date.

___

FILE - In this March 8, 2010, file photo, San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey watches batting practice from the dugout before the Giants' spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Scottsdale, Ariz. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - In this March 8, 2010, file photo, San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey watches batting practice from the dugout before the Giants' spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Scottsdale, Ariz. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) (AP)

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports