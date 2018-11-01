GA victim of domestic violence tries to heal as law enforcement searches for man in AL

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - The search for a Thomas County man has expanded across state lines this week after a woman was found nearly beaten to death over the weekend.
Now, the victim is using this time to heal.
“I just got done helping put an alternator on a vehicle, because they needed tiny hands,” said Abigail Groover.
Groover said she’s feeling better and trying her best to not think about what happened.
She keeps herself occupied by doing things she loves.
Groover said those distractions only last moments before the memories from the vicious attack she suffered Saturday morning come flooding back.
“I just had to lay there and play dead, and I just let him. And he got on top of me and just pummeled me and pummeled me,” said Groover.
Investigators believe Groover was repeatedly strangled during a domestic dispute.
“He is quite a dangerous person. I’ve never seen someone beat that severely with just their fists,” said Tim Watkins, a Thomas County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant investigator.
Groover was left on the floor with her 10-month-old baby girl, but she found strength to not give up.
“I remember getting up and grabbing Hope. And I remember coming to their side window and beating on it saying, ‘I need help,’” Groover explained.
Watkins said doctors were stunned that she survived.
Groover said she’s still reeling about what happened.
“I just didn’t think that it would ever happen to me," said Groover.
Investigators issued arrest warrants for a man named Matthew Zellars in connection to this case. He’s wanted on charges of cruelty to children and aggravated assault.
Officials believe he is in the Alabama area and have called in the US Marshal’s to help track him down.
If you think you may know where he is, you are urged to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department at (229) 225-3300.
If you or a loved one has been a victim of domestic violence visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website for help.
