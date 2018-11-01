Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of Damaging Winds and an isolated Tornado. These thunderstorm arrive around 2pm west and should end by 9pm east. Rain chances linger into Friday. Temperatures will be warm Today in the 80s, but cool Friday into the upper 60s. Sunshine return Saturday with a chilly start. Temperatures moderate Sunday. Rain chances return Monday and last into mid week. Temperatures will be well above average during this period.