Deal requests GDOT step in for debris removal

SOUTHWEST, GA (WALB) - Georgia’s chief executive requested Thursday morning the state transportation department step in for debris cleanup following Hurricane Michael’s destructive path through Southwest Georgia in mid-October.
Gov. Nathan Deal issued direction Thursday that GEMA move state resources to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for debris removal, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.
The direction given to GDOT by Deal is to “begin and continue removing debris in the hardest hit counties” following Hurricane Michael, the spokesperson said.
This comes after Ceres Environmental ceased debris pickup after a protest was filed to the U.S. Governmental Accounting Office.
