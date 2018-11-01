Congressman Sanford Bishop stresses importance of passing bill to help farmers after Hurricane Michael

BACONTON, GA (WALB) - There is no doubt that farmers lost a lot of their crops during Hurricane Michael and Congressman Sanford Bishop wants to pass a bill that will help them recover.
Bishop said agriculture is the backbone of South Georgia communities and helping farmers is one of his top priorities. He said farmers who lost pecan trees will take about six years to fully recover after Hurricane Michael and this bill will provide funding to the farmers.
“We are going to do our best to make sure our farmers in our rural communities are able to get relief and recover. We hope to be better than we were before," said Bishop.
Bishop said the bill could get passed as early as December.
