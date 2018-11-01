Brooks Co. to get new fire station, training facility

BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) - The Brooks County Fire Department may be making the county a safer place and possibly decreasing the cost of insurance for some home owners and renters in the process.
The department is working on a new fire station.
“We’re working to move a new station out to the middle of the county off of Jackson Road," said David Crosby, the Brooks Station fire chief.
Firefighters with the Brooks County Fire Department are expecting to finish their new building within the next month.
“Working with the state of Georgia and the county government agencies, working together we were able to acquire the old Georgia Forestry building out on Jackson Road," explained Crosby.
Officials said this central station will give the county a variety of perks.
“The most important benefit to the citizens is obviously the response time. That’s the most important, being able to save lives and property a lot quicker," said Crosby.
The fire station will also help bring a lower Insurance Service Office, or ISO, rating.
“Which is going to be beneficial to them by way of a reduction in their homeowner’s insurance," said Crosby.
The facility is expected to cut the ISO rating in half.
“The rate you based on your ability to respond, what kind of equipment you have to respond, the number of personnel that you have available to respond. All of this goes into a scoring system," Crosby explained.
Homes in the area will be closer to having better coverage.
“This was in an area that wasn’t covered the best because of not having a station out here," said Crosby.
The added fire station will bring the responders closer together and give the employees the amenities their current facility is missing.
“Basically, we will be able to house everybody at one location, another central location in the county," said Crosby.
Employees said they’re proud of the county for spending the money to help the citizens.
“It’s a great feeling because the citizens entrust the county commissioners that they elect and put in office to be frugal with their money and spend it wisely. I think our county commissioners have done that," Crosby said.
The Brooks County Fire Chief shared that they are also expecting to build a firefighter training facility on site and another fire station on the south side of the county.
The workers are planning to begin building the facility in 2019.
With the new training facility, the county will be able to provide training in the Brooks area for outlying counties or city agencies.
“We will be able to have state certified instructors come down and basically train these folks. To be able to do training here instead of traveling to do it," said Crosby.
The county commissioners have already approved the addition but there is no word on exactly when the training facility will be done.
