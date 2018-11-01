Baconton gets ready for potentially severe weather

BACONTON, GA (WALB) - Just three weeks ago Hurricane Michael impacted the town of Baconton drastically.
On Wednesday night, Mayor Annette Morman wanted to make sure her town was prepared in the face of more potentially strong to severe weather.
Morman said everyone should clean up all the debris they can. She also wanted residents to make sure they got any tree limbs that were hanging down before the storms rolled in on Thursday.
“If there are any limbs hanging in the tree, try your best to have someone to cut them down so we can be prepared for this upcoming weather,” explained Morman.
Morman said that most importantly, you should always take any kind of storm seriously even, if you think it won’t be big.
Mayor Morman said that if the storm doesn’t do much, at least her town was prepared for it.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.