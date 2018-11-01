Arrest made in Webster Co. puppy mill

WEBSTER CO., GA (WALB) - A 71-year-old female was arrested Thursday afternoon after a puppy mill was dismantled in Webster County, according to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
Glenda W. Albritton was arrested around 1:49 p.m.
Albritton was charged with cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Bond was set at $65,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
A total of 61 dogs were seized Tuesday from the puppy mill operation, officials said.
The seizure of the dogs, which began Tuesday morning, lasted well into Tuesday afternoon.
Terrell County Animal Control led the Tuesday seizure efforts. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Agriculture also assisted in the search.
