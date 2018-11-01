Albany-Dougherty EDC helps businesses after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Following January 2017′s storms, an Albany organization learned from tornadoes to prepare for a hurricane as best as possible.
The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission made sure businesses they work with had generators before the hurricane hit.
They made sure the businesses were ready for the storm, contacting them before, during and continuing that communication after.
And in the end, the commission says most businesses were back up and running within five days.
Now, the EDC is working with businesses and nonprofits in town to set up distribution sites to hand out supplies to those in need.
“Very beneficial and a good feeling for us to be able to share that with our colleagues who are faced with the same natural disaster impact that we had,” said Justin Strickland, the President of the EDC.
The EDC will also send out a survey to businesses about Michael’s impact.
This data will help them prepare even more in the future, and help the city and county get any funding from state and federal entities they can.
